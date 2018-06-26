Articles Filter

Sun shines for Polish solar

SiG-led partnership secures 42MW of government-backed projects

Sun shines for Polish solar image 26/06/2018

A partnership of Sun Investment Group, E-Energija Group and I+D Energias has acquired a 42MW portfolio of Polish solar projects with 15-year Contracts for Difference secured under the country's renewables support system.

SIG, which is acting as professional managing partner for the venture, said there are plans to invest around €40m in building the plants.

SIG managing partner Andrius Terskovas said: “Poland is still a niche market, but we see it as an opportunity to grow our business from medium-sized to a big player.

"We see our future in Poland as a long-term investor. It requires a lot of work to create an attractive portfolio because the market is still quite segmented, but for us, the risk is spread out as we will be taking on the development of  many smaller projects.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.