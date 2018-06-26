Sun shines for Polish solar

A partnership of Sun Investment Group, E-Energija Group and I+D Energias has acquired a 42MW portfolio of Polish solar projects with 15-year Contracts for Difference secured under the country's renewables support system.

SIG, which is acting as professional managing partner for the venture, said there are plans to invest around €40m in building the plants.

SIG managing partner Andrius Terskovas said: “Poland is still a niche market, but we see it as an opportunity to grow our business from medium-sized to a big player.

"We see our future in Poland as a long-term investor. It requires a lot of work to create an attractive portfolio because the market is still quite segmented, but for us, the risk is spread out as we will be taking on the development of many smaller projects.”

