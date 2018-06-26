Articles Filter

Bright sparks increase UK cover

HV specialist EDS opens new bases in Lowestoft and Aberdeen

Bright sparks increase UK cover image 26/06/2018

UK offshore high-voltage specialist EDS HV has set up new operations and maintenance bases in Lowestoft, England, and Aberdeen, Scotland.

Both centres are located within EDS parent company James Fisher's facilities.

Group director Ryan Henderson said: “We are experiencing a growth in demand for our O&M services and by setting up these two operational bases we can now offer even greater geographical coverage.

“We welcomed the opportunity to make use of the extensive James Fisher facilities and look forward to working alongside our colleagues to provide an enhanced service to the end client.”

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.