Bright sparks increase UK cover

UK offshore high-voltage specialist EDS HV has set up new operations and maintenance bases in Lowestoft, England, and Aberdeen, Scotland.

Both centres are located within EDS parent company James Fisher's facilities.

Group director Ryan Henderson said: “We are experiencing a growth in demand for our O&M services and by setting up these two operational bases we can now offer even greater geographical coverage.

“We welcomed the opportunity to make use of the extensive James Fisher facilities and look forward to working alongside our colleagues to provide an enhanced service to the end client.”

