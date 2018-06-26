Topside touchdown at Riffgrund 2

Hereema Marine Contractors has installed the topside for the offshore substation at Orsted's 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.

Heavy-lift crane Thialf placed the 2500-tonne unit, which was fabricated by HSM Offshore, on a jacket foundation that was installed last summer at the project site some 34km off Borkum island.

26 Jul 2017 Meanwhile, GeoSea vessel Innovation is installing suction bucket jackets at the wind farm. The project will feature 20 such foundations and 36 monopile foundations.

Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore is supplying the jackets, with Harland and Wolff manufacturing the suction buckets.

Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent has installed all 36 Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopiles.

Van Oord vessel Nexus is expected to wrap up installation of Nexans-made array cables at the project in July.

The wind farm will also be linked to Orsted’s neighbouring 312MW Borkum Riffgrund 1 project, while, in August, the project will be connected to the 900MW DolWin 3 platform.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines, with the last machine to be added in October.

The project is slated to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: Orsted/Matthias Ibeler