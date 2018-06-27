Reach, MMT win Equinor prize

Norwegian company Reach Subsea and Swedish partner MMT have secured a frame agreement from Equinor to carry out inspection, maintenance and repairs at two of the latter’s UK offshore wind farms.

The three-year contract, which includes an option to extend by two years, will see the pair tackle the work at the 402MW Dudgeon off east England and 30MW Hywind Scotland floating project.

The first work will be at Dudgeon (pictured) starting in August and running for 20 days. The contract has been awarded on a ‘call-off’ basis.

Chief executive Jostein Alendal said the company is “increasingly focused” on renewables.

“We are proud and pleased to further manifest our position in the fast growing offshore wind sector through this frame agreement with Equinor, which is of significant strategic importance and further improves visibility for our service offerings for the next five years.”

He added: “On a separate note, it is interesting to see how offshore technologies and capabilities developed in the oil & gas sector, can be exploited to realise the development and maintenance of green offshore energy projects.”

Image: reNEWS