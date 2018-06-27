Batwind signal lights up Hywind

Norwegian developer Equinor has installed and officially launched the batwind storage system at the 30MW Hywind Scotland floating offshore wind farm.

The 1MW battery is located at the project's onshore substation and is being inaugurated at an event in Peterhead today.

“While there are many energy storage products and solutions in the market, the battery software solutions are less developed.

“We want to teach the battery when to hold back and store electricity, and when send power to the grid, thus increasing value of the power.

“It will be really exciting to see how we can develop the combined battery and software solution and make batwind as smart as possible.”

Hywind features five Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines atop spar foundations and entered commercial operations last year.

Image: Oyvind Gravas/Equinor