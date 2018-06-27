Legal eagles help Oz project push

Australian law firm Allens has advised Goldwind on the development of its 530MW Stockyard Hill wind farm in the state of Victoria.

Construction has now started on the project, which is located about 35km west of Ballarat.

Allens partner Scott McCoy said: "We are delighted to have worked with Goldwind on this ground-breaking wind farm project.

"The development is a coup for renewable energy production in Australia, not only for the scale of its energy output, but also for the competitive price at which it will be produced."

Stockyard Hill will feature 149 of Goldwind's 3S turbines.

Image: Goldwind