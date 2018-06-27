Siemens Gamesa Brazil bonanza

Siemens Gamesa has won a contract to supply 136 of its SG 3.4-132 turbines for the Santa Luzia complex comprising 15 wind farms in the state of Paraiba, north-east Brazil.

The agreement with developer Neoenergia, Iberdrola's Brazilian subsidiary, adds up to the supply and commissioning of 471MW.

20 Mar 2018 The turbines will be manufactured at the Siemens Gamesa factory in Camacari, about 800km from the complex.

Siemens Gamesa Americas chief executive Jose Antonio Miranda said: “We are very proud that Iberdrola has selected us for such an important endeavour.

"It constitutes a milestone in the history of the Brazilian wind sector as it is one of the largest turbines contract ever placed in this market."

Image: Siemens Gamesa