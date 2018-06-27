UK consultancy hires ops boss

UK renewables health and safety consultancy Steel River Consultants has appointed Kevin Strachan as operations director.

The appointment is part of SRC's drive for growth, the Teesside company said.

Strachan (pictured), who previously spent 17 years working for British Telecom across several sectors, will take over the day-to-day running of the business from SRC managing director Graham Tyerman.

Strachan said: “SRC’s business is already well-established within the renewables sector.

“Going forward that is still going to be very important, because our reputation is second to none."

Image: SRC