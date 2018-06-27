Articles Filter

UK consultancy hires ops boss

Kevin Strachan joins Teesside-based Steel River as operations director

UK consultancy hires ops boss image 27/06/2018

UK renewables health and safety consultancy Steel River Consultants has appointed Kevin Strachan as operations director.

The appointment is part of SRC's drive for growth, the Teesside company said.

Strachan (pictured), who previously spent 17 years working for British Telecom across several sectors, will take over the day-to-day running of the business from SRC managing director Graham Tyerman.

Strachan said: “SRC’s business is already well-established within the renewables sector.

“Going forward that is still going to be very important, because our reputation is second to none."

Image: SRC

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.