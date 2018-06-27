Surveyors go deep for EA1

UK marine outfit Bibby Hydromap has completed a seabed survey for the 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off England's east coast on behalf of developer ScottishPower Renewables.

The mission objectives were to provide detailed information on seabed bathymetry and morphology, man-made or geological hazards, seabed conditions or hazards and any objects modelled as potential unexploded ordnance.

The survey was carried out by Bibby Hydromap’s survey vessels Bibby Athena, Bibby Tethra and Lia.

FeliX, a dedicated survey vessel owned and operated by iXblue, also carried out survey operations across the site.

Image: reNEWS