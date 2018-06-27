Swede surveyor fills top spot

Articles Filter

MMT appoints Per-Olof Sverlinger as chief executive

Swedish marine surveyor MMT has appointed Per-Olof Sverlinger as its new chief executive.

Sverlinger (pictured) joined the company from management consultancy Triathlon Group, where he spent 15 years as joint-founder and chief executive.

MMT's former acting chief executive Peter Forhaug has joined the company's board of directors as deputy chairman.

MMT Group chairman of the board Johan Berg said: "We are welcoming P-O and wishing him all success in his role as chief executive.

"I am confident that together we will continue the successful development of MMT."

