Planners permit Donegal dazzler

Invis Energy has secured planning permission for the up to 66.5MW Meenbog wind farm in County Donegal, Ireland.

The developer has won the go-ahead from national planning authority An Bord Pleanala for a total of 19 turbines with tips heights stretching to 156.5 metres.

Meenbog is a spin-off from the company’s 36-turbine Carrickaduff mega-farm scheme, which was denied consent by ABP in 2016.

The redesign has been “constraints-led” avoiding the “environmentally sensitive parts of the site”, Invis said.

Turbine layout, separation distances and set backs are among the changes that the developer has introduced.

