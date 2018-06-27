Planners permit Donegal dazzler
Invis Energy secures consent for 19 turbines at up to 66.5MW Meenbog project
Invis Energy has secured planning permission for the up to 66.5MW Meenbog wind farm in County Donegal, Ireland.
The developer has won the go-ahead from national planning authority An Bord Pleanala for a total of 19 turbines with tips heights stretching to 156.5 metres.
Meenbog is a spin-off from the company’s 36-turbine Carrickaduff mega-farm scheme, which was denied consent by ABP in 2016.
The redesign has been “constraints-led” avoiding the “environmentally sensitive parts of the site”, Invis said.
Turbine layout, separation distances and set backs are among the changes that the developer has introduced.
Image: Invis Energy