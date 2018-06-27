New UK chief for Vattenfall

Swedish wind giant Vattenfall has appointed Danielle Lane as UK country manager.

Lane (pictured) will take up the role in August, replacing Piers Guy, who has held the role for five years and will leave Vattenfall later in the summer.

Lane has worked in the UK wind industry for 18 years with roles at the Crown Estate, Orsted and Centrica.

She said: "I am hugely excited to have the opportunity to represent Vattenfall in the UK as we build on our ten-year-old wind business."

Vattenfall chief executive Magnus Hall said: "In Danielle we will have a new UK country manager who has all the experience and skill needed to support the growth of Vattenfall's UK businesses."

Image: Vattenfall