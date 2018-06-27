Articles Filter

Spaniards to show mettle in Mexico

Construction for 244MW Nuevo Leon project to start in September

Spanish renewables developer GES will begin construction on its 244MW China wind farm in the state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in September.

GES will take charge of civil works, including 83 foundations and platforms.

The company will also handle work for 52km of roads, supply and construction of met masts and a medium voltage grid.

GES is currently involved in the construction of wind projects in Mexico totalling 200MW.

