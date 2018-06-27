EU thumbs up for 2030 goal

EU countries have given the green light to the renewable energy target of 32% by 2030, which negotiators from the European Council and European Parliament agreed on 14 June.

EU ambassadors have endorsed the provisional agreement, meaning the council has approved the deal.

EU countries have to provide at least five years' visibility on public support for renewables, including the timing, volumes and budget for future auctions.

The deal also includes an investment protection clause preventing retroactive policy changes to existing renewable projects.

Procedures for new and repowered installations need to be simplified with shorter deadlines to enable swifter build-out of wind energy.

Also, European countries will have to tackle any administrative barriers to the development of corporate renewable power purchase agreements.

Wind Europe chief executive Giles Dickson said: "This is a good step forward. It is significantly higher than the European Commission’s proposal of 27% back in 2016.

"It is also very good that the agreement sets out concrete measures to help ensure countries deliver on the target."

Dickson added: "The five-year visibility on the support for renewables will really help industry plan ahead and reduce costs. It will help send the right signals to support investments in the supply chain."

Image: FreeImages