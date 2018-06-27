Banks hits half century

UK developer Banks Renewables is celebrating the landmark of erecting its 50th turbine after completing work on the first of 15 machines for the 51MW Middle Muir wind farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The County Durham-headquartered company constructed its first onshore wind farm, the 12-turbine West Durham project near Tow Law, in 2008 and has gone on to build and commission a further eight similar schemes in the north of England.

"The money generated by our wind farms is making a big difference to the facilities and activities that people living near them are able to access and will continue to do so through their entire lifespans."

Image: Banks Renewables