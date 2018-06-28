Vestas, Maersk form crane clique

Turbine manufacturer Vestas and marine company Maersk Supply Service have partnered to develop new transport and installation methods.

The first product being developed by the pair is the so-called vertical installer, a crane which will use “lower cost assets in the logistics value chain”.

Danish officials from the energy ministry have awarded the product Dkr47m so support development.

Vestas innovation senior vice president Bo Svoldgaard said the companies have a “strong strategic fit” that will “improve our efficiency” as “turbine components get bigger and infrastructure becomes more complex”.

Maersk said both turbine manufacturers are providing access to test facilities to reduce project risks and delivery time to market.

Image: Vestas