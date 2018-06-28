Eon cuts 306MW Illinois ribbon

Eon has inaugurated the 306MW Radford's Run wind farm in Illinois.

The facility is located in Macon County and features 139 Vestas 2.2MW turbines.

Radford's Run is expected to generate more than $59m in tax revenue to Macon County to support county services and local schools.

During construction more than $55m was spent locally on labour, materials, subcontractors and consumables, Eon said.

Eon Climate and Renewables chief operating officer Silvia Ortin said: “As a company with a strong presence in Illinois, we are excited to work closely with landowners, community officials, and local residents in Macon County to build the energy future of tomorrow, today.”

