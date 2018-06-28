Living Stone sails through trials

Tideway new-build cable lay vessel Living Stone has completed sea trials off the Netherlands, ahead of a debut gig at an unnamed North Sea wind farm later this summer.

The vessel began its shakedown cruise two weeks ago, after undergoing final commissioning work at Damen's Scheidam yard, also in the Netherlands.

13 Jun 2018 The cable layer was first launched at the LaNaval Shipyard in northern Spain back in 2016.

The vessel travelled north to Vlissingen earlier this year to have its twin cable lay basket and helideck installed at the Reimerswaal shipyard.

Living Stone is powered by dual fuel engines and features two 5000-tonne cable turntables and 3500 square metres of deck space.

Image: DEME