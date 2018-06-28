NKT to bolster Norwegian grid

NKT has secured a turnkey contract for two HV cables in Norway that will support the integration of renewable energy in the country.

The deal covers design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of two 145kV wires for the Mjosa project in the Hedmark and Oppland regions of Norway.

The 35km of new cabling will upgrade the grid for the operator Eidsiva Nett.

NKT will manufacture the cables this year at its Karlskrona facility in Sweden, with project commissioning planned for 2019.

Image: NKT