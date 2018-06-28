DolWin1 braced for jacket fix

A consortium of SeaRenergy and N-Sea has won a contract from transmission system operator TenneT to modify the jacket foundation at the 800MW DolWin1 grid hub in the German North Sea.

Lead partner SeaRenergy will provide engineering and design services as well as the fabrication of clamps that will be installed on each of the six jacket legs of the DolWin Alpha platform.

This will “increase the overall lifetime of the HVDC transmission system”, SeaRenergy expects.

N-Sea will provide subsea installation services using a dive support vessel and team and a remotely operated vehicle.

SeaRenergy executive Johann Philipp said: “This is an exciting opportunity for SeaRenergy and N-Sea to demonstrate our joint capabilities in engineering and subsea installation, performing a challenging task at an operational platform with an innovative and cost-effective design implemented in a safe and efficient manner.”

Image: DolWin Alpha (Heerema)