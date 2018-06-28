Investors snag Costa Rica wind

Investment outfits MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund and ANSA McAL have teamed up to acquire the 21MW Tilawind wind farm in Tilaran, Costa Rica.

The project has been operational since 2015 and has the potential to expand its capacity to 40MW in the future, the partners said.

The wind farm is operated by local company Gruman Resources, which also developed and constructed the project.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund, which is MPC Capital’s investment platform for renewable energies in the Caricom region, also recently acquired the 51MW Paradise Park solar PV greenfield project in Jamaica.

Image: Pixabay