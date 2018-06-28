French lessons at LM Wind

LM Wind Power has launched a 'centre of excellence' programme to train employees for its new offshore wind turbine blade plant in Cherbourg, France.

The company aims to recruit about 100 people until the end of 2018.

23 Feb 2017 Under the training and certification plan, each new employee will participate in a four to six-week theoretical and practical programme to gain the necessary skills.

The training will take place in factories in Spain and Poland, in training centres, on production lines and during various workshops, the company said.

About 10 employees have already taken up duties in the Cherbourg facility and the site management has identified candidates for a quarter of the positions to be filled, leaving around 70 vacancies for 2018.

"We are seeking employees who possess some management skills to enable us to promote these employees as team leaders as new groups of colleagues come in," the company said.

LM Wind Power president and chief executive Duncan Berry said: "This plant will become a source of employment in the region. One hundred managers, technicians and operators on permanent contracts are to be filled in the year 2018.

“The recruitments will be pursued in 2019 and during periods of full production the site should accommodate more than 550 people.”

The Cherbourg site will have the capability to produce the 107-metre blade for GE's Haliade-X 12MW turbine.

