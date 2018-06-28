Invenergy sells Illinois wind stake

Milwaukee utility WEC Energy Group is to acquire an 80% stake in the 132MW Bishop Hill 3 wind farm in Illinois from Invenergy for $148m.

The project, which comprises 53 GE turbines, is located in Henry County, has been operational since May.

All electricity from the project is being sold to WPPI Energy under a 22-year agreement.

WEC Energy Group chairman and chief executive Gale Klappa said: “This investment is a logical extension of our core business.

“WPPI has been a significant wholesale customer of ours for years, and we're pleased to extend that relationship with a new, efficient renewable facility that exists within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator footprint.”

Image: Invenergy