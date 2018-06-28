Strong wind benefits UK

Wind generated almost a fifth of the UK's electricity (19.1%) in the first quarter of 2018, figures from energy department BEIS have revealed.

Onshore and offshore wind farms supplied 10.6% and 8.5% of the country's power needs respectively, according to the government's 'Energy Trends

Overall, renewables generated 30.1% of the UK's electricity in the first quarter of the year.

RenewableUK's executive director Emma Pinchbeck said: "These new figures show that wind power alone is generating nearly 20% of the UK’s entire electricity needs.

"Although that’s impressive, it’s just the start. We hope ministers will listen to their own experts and take swift action to lift the block on future onshore projects."

Meanwhile, figures from the Renewable Energy View 2018 report, published today by the Renewable Energy Association, show 2017 was a record-breaking year, with 29.4% of all UK electricity generated by clean technology providers, an increase of 4.9% on 2016.

However, concerns have been raised that the high growth is coming to an end as the government seeks to further the subsidies to nuclear while ending support for renewables.

Analysis commissioned by the REA found that the UK economy could be missing out on 16,000 new jobs and over £11bn in additional income.

REA chief executive Nina Skorupska said: “It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde year for the renewable energy industry. On the one hand we’ve seen record levels of clean energy pumped into the grid, powering nearly 30% of our business and domestic energy needs, but sadly also companies leaving the sector as the loss of government subsidies has shattered their business models.

“The next two or three years are crucial for our sector. The last year shows that wind, solar, biomass, battery storage, waste-to-energy, wave, tidal and the other new clean technologies entering the market can meet the UK’s energy needs, help us reach our climate targets, and create high-skilled British jobs in the process."

Image: Pixabay