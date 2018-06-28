Hohe See substation hits the slot

EnBW completed installation of the offshore substation at the 497MW Hohe See wind farm in the German North Sea earlier today.

Heerema Marine Contractors heavy-lift crane Thialf carried out the work at the project site some 100km off the German coast and 90km north of Borkum island in the North Sea.

Related Stories Hohe See substation sets sail

19 Jun 2018

Hohe See substation sets sail

19 Jun 2018 The structure is 55 metres long, 30 metres high and weighs 4500 tonnes. It is the biggest substation built so far at the Engie Fabricom Hoboken yard.

Engie Fabricom has fabricated the substation together with Smulders and CG as part of the FICG consortium.

Hohe See will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, which will be fully commissioned in 2019.

The substation for the 112MW sister project Albatros, a Siemens offshore transformer module manufactured by Heerema, is due to go in next year.

It will be installed by GeoSea jack-up Innovation on a monopile foundation.

Image: EnBW