Canadians salute rising sun

Canadian Solar has started commercial operations at the 56.3MW Yamaguchi Shin Mine solar farm in Japan.

The project comprises 173,000 Canadian Solar CS6U modules and is expected to generate approximately 66,000 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Chugoku Electric Power will buy the electricity under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at a price of ¥36 ($0.32) per kilowatt-hour.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive said: “This is the largest solar project we have built in Japan, which once again shows our solar project development capability in this market.”

Image: Canadian Solar