Germans show taste for Greenbyte

Encavis chooses Energy Cloud system for RE data management

German energy company Encavis has chosen the Greenbyte Energy Cloud system for its renewables data management.

Encavis manages 236 wind and solar PV projects in nine European countries totalling 1.5GW.

Energy Cloud will enable the operator to transform energy data from the company's wind and solar assets into "actionable insights", Greenbyte said.

Breeze, the wind farm management component of Energy Cloud, will be used to monitor, analyse, plan and control the Encavis portfolio via a single system, the software company added.

Encavis head of operations Germany and UK Marian Raschke said: “Greenbyte’s overall approach regarding the product itself, customer service and fast technical development were key factors for choosing Energy Cloud as our data management platform.”

