Siemens Gamesa seals Hornsea 2

Orsted has confirmed that Siemens Gamesa will supply turbines to the Contracts for Difference-backed 1386MW Hornsea 2 wind farm off east England.

The deal, which was reported earlier this year in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS, will see Siemens Gamesa deliver 165 8MW machines for the project, with the majority of the blades built at its factory in Hull.

Under the terms of the contract, Siemens Gamesa will also source the towers for the turbines in the UK.

Hornsea 2 project director Duncan Clark said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Siemens Gamesa.

“We’ve worked with them on many other UK projects, including Race Bank, which was officially inaugurated this month and the first project to use blades manufactured at the facility in Hull.”

Siemens Gamesa UK managing director Clark MacFarlane said: “(Siemens Gamesa) is delighted again to be working with Orsted in delivering the world’s largest offshore wind farm for the third time in the UK, building on London Array and Hornsea 1.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa