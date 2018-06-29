GE revamps Washington hydro

GE Renewable Energy has been chosen by public utility Seattle City Light to rebuild three hydro power generators in the powerhouse of the Boundary Dam on the Pend Oreille river, Washington State in US.

The job includes engineering and site work and will improve the output of the generators, reduce power losses and increase grid stability, GE said.

Onsite work on the generators is set to begin in July 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in May 2022.

GE Renewable Energy teams will manage the project from bases in Denver, Colorado, and Brossard, Canada.

The dam supplies up to 30% of Seattle City Light's yearly energy needs.

Image: GE Renewables