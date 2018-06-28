Jan De Nul wraps up cable double

Jan De Nul Group has completed export cable installation at Trianel’s 203MW Borkum West 2.2 and Orsted 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

Cable laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh (pictured) and trenching support vessel Adhemar de Saint-Venant were mobilised for both jobs, Jan De Nul said.

Greek manufacturer Hellenic Cable is currently terminating and testing the cable connections, with commissioning expected next month.

The work involved installation of two wires to connect the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore substation with the Dolwin Gamma convertor station. A third cable connects Borkum West 2.2 with the Dolwin Alpha station.

The Dolwin platforms convert the electricity generated by the two wind farms into direct current before transporting it to Tennet’s onshore network.

Jan De Nul offshore cables manager Wouter Vermeersch said: “The successful completion of both projects will add onto our extensive track record for the installation of submarine power and umbilical cables for both the renewable and the oil and gas energy sectors.”

Image: Jan De Nul