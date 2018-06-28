Vattenfall files 1.8GW Vanguard

Swedish developer Vattenfall has applied to UK planning authorities to construct its up to 1.8GW Norfolk Vanguard project 47km off the coast of East Anglia in England.

Vattenfall is looking to secure consent for the project by the end of the year and wants to deploy between 90 and 257 turbines with tip heights of up to 325 metres.

The developer will use a DC cable technology to link Vanguard to shore at Happisburgh in eastern Norfolk. The project's onshore cable route connects to the National Grid substation at Necton.

The developer has split the project over two eastern and western phases and is considering a staggered approach to construction.

A range of foundation options are under consideration for the project, which is due to be fully commissioned by 2026-27, according to planning documents.

Image: Vattenfall