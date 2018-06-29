Subsea duo launch autonomous probe

US outfit Hydroid and Norwegian company Nortek have collaborated to develop a compact, portable, autonomous underwater vehicle for subsea search and surveying.

The Remus M3V measures 0.91 metres by 0.12 metres.

The compact size makes the vehicle suitable for underwater assessment around offshore wind turbines, the partners said.

The M3V is capable of speeds of up to 10 knots or more and can be launched from the air, on the surface or below sea, they added.

Image: Nortek