Articles Filter

Subsea duo launch autonomous probe

Hydroid and Nortek combine to develop Remus M3V compact AUV

Subsea duo launch autonomous probe image 29/06/2018

US outfit Hydroid and Norwegian company Nortek have collaborated to develop a compact, portable, autonomous underwater vehicle for subsea search and surveying.

The Remus M3V measures 0.91 metres by 0.12 metres.

The compact size makes the vehicle suitable for underwater assessment around offshore wind turbines, the partners said.

The M3V is capable of speeds of up to 10 knots or more and can be launched from the air, on the surface or below sea, they added.

Image: Nortek

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.