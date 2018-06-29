Borkum 2.2 plants first root

Seaway Heavy Lifting crane vessel Stanislav Yudin has installed the first monopile foundation for Trianel's 200MW Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

SHL is the EPCI contractor for the project, which is located some 45km off the coast of Borkum island.

04 Jun 2018 All 32 Steelwind Nordenham-manufactured monopiles and transition pieces supplied by a Sif-Smulders joint venture are slated to be installed in one campaign lasting “until late summer”, Trianel said.

Sif produced the primary steel for the TPs, while Smulders has responsibility for secondary steel and outfitting.

Siem Offshore Contractors awarded Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke NSW the contract to produce and deliver some 59km of array cables for Borkum West 2.2.

Cable lay vessel Siem Aimery and installation support vessel Siem Moxie will be on the installation job, starting in August.

Jan De Nul group is expected to kick off turbine installation at the project next spring.

The wind farm will feature 32 Senvion 6.3MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational before the end of 2019.

The project will export power via the existing substation of the 200MW Borkum West 2.1 wind farm which went online in 2015.

Image: Trianel/TWB II