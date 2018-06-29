Den Rooijen joins Catapult board

Crown Estate director of energy, minerals and infrastructure Huub den Rooijen has been appointed to the board of the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult as a non-executive director.

Den Rooijen (pictured) will join the ORE Catapult board on 1 July.

“He will bring invaluable insight to ORE Catapult’s board, as we strive to deliver ambitious plans to seize the UK’s huge opportunity from offshore wind, wave and tidal energy.”

Den Rooijen said: “I am excited to be joining ORE Catapult’s board, and supporting their team in delivering significant UK benefit from both the domestic and international opportunities that these vital, low carbon industries provide.”

ORE Catapult added that Andrew Mill will leave the board at the end of the year.

