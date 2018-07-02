WaveSub makes Cornwall splash

Marine Power Systems (MPS) has installed its prototype WaveSub device at the FabTest nursery site off Falmouth in Cornwall.

The Swansea developer will now run through the final stages of on-site commissioning of the quarter-scale WaveSub before tests kick off later this summer.

Scottish outfit Leask Marine towed the wave energy converter 169 nautical miles from Milford Haven in Wales to Falmouth using its using its C-Fenna workboat.

MPS chief technology officer Graham Foster said: “This move to FaBTest is another step forwards, taking us further along the path to full-scale manufacture and commercial roll-out of the WaveSub.”

At full scale, each 100-metre long, 5MW WaveSub will be able to power approximately 5,000 homes, he added.

Image: WaveSub (Owen Howells/MPS)