Nordex seals 9MW home win

Nordex Group is to supply turbines totalling 9MW to ABO Wind to repower the Wennerstorf 2 wind farm in Germany.

The deal is for two N149/4.0-4.5 machines with a nominal output of 4.5MW and hub heights of 125 metres, Nordex said.

Installation will take place this year, after which Nordex will carry out turbine testing as part of IEC certification.

ABO Wind head of the planning department for Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein Joachim Bock said: “We are highly satisfied with our long-standing collaboration with Nordex, having realised projects totalling 500MW.

“This is another reason why we decided to use the latest Nordex Group technology for the repowering of our Wennerstorf 2 wind farm and to make it available for complete, independent measurement.”

Image: Nordex