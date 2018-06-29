Green Group crosses Atlantic

Macquarie Capital has launched its Green Investment Group in North America to focus on asset creation in the continent's renewables sector.

The latest move follows activity from the GIG platform in Europe and Asia.

Macquarie global co-head of infrastructure and energy Nick Butcher said: “The launch of the Green Investment Group in North America focuses our long-term strategic commitment to the renewable energy sector and strengthens our ability to develop and construct green energy projects in the region.

“Since 2010, GIG and Macquarie Capital have led investment in green energy projects valued at more than $20 billion,”

GIG will link up with California-based solar outfit Candela Renewables, which has created a pipeline of 26 projects totalling 4.1GW.

Under the deal, Candela will develop assets exclusively for GIG.

Following the launch GIG has announced the development, commercialisation and financial close of the 200MW Canadian Breaks onshore wind farm in Texas.

The project, featuring Siemens Gamesa turbines, is located in Oldham and Deaf Smith Counties and connects to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid.

