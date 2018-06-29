Doosan plans 8MW giant

The South Korean government has selected Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction as the main contractor on a project to develop an 8MW offshore wind turbine.

Doosan said it is one of five organisations chosen for the four-year project sponsored by the Korea Institute of Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning.

25 Jan 2018 It will be responsible for the design, manufacturing and demonstration of the 8MW turbine, while Human Composites will manufacture the blades and Seil Engineering deliver the machine's lower sections.

The Korea Institute of Material Science will be responsible for blade design support and testing, with the Seoul National University R&DB Foundation devising measures to reduce blade noise, Doosan said.

Doosan power service chief executive Jinwon Mok said: “With this new development, we will be able to expand our wind power system line up to 8MW from the current 3MW and 5MW line up.

“The development of this model will help us aggressively penetrate the overseas wind power market, where the growing trend is for large-scale models and it will also help increase the share of local supplier products in the Korean market, where foreign models currently account for more than half of the market share.”

