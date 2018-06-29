Topside first for Hornsea 1

Orsted has installed a reactive compensation substation topside for its 1.2GW Hornsea project 1 off the Yorkshire coast of England, the first of its kind to be installed offshore.

The 4000-tonne platform sits halfway along the project's 120km-long export cable route and will convert medium voltage electricity to high voltage so that it can be exported with fewer losses.

Saipem vessel S7000 carried out the installation this week.

The vessel installed one substation platform within the array area earlier this year, and will install the remaining two topsides in the coming days.

All four platforms sit on four-legged jackets made by Dragados of Spain, which were installed by Saipem earlier this year.

