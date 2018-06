French renewables company CNR has acquired the 21.3MW Port Saint Louis du Rhone wind farm from Mistral Energie and Reen.

The project, featuring 25 turbines, was first commissioned in 2005.

The acquisition is the third wind farm in the company's portfolio, adding to the 10MW Fos sur Mer and 7.5MW Bollene.

CNR also owns four hydro plants and nine solar farms.

