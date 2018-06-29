Enel offloads Italian bio

Enel is to sell its 108MW biomass portfolio in Italy to fund manager F2i for about €335m.

The sale includes the operational Mercure and Finale Emilia plants in Calabria and Emilia Romagna, respectively, 50% of Powercrop – an Enel-Maccaferri joint venture – which owns plants under construction at Russi in Emilia Romagna and Macchiareddu in Sardinia.

The under-development Casei Gerola plant in Lombardy, for which authorisation is currently pending, is also part of the deal, Enel said.

The transaction, which is subject to antitrust authority approval, may take place through individual transfers of the various plants between 2018 and 2019, the company added.

Enel said the sale is part of the group strategy for “active management and asset rotation”.

Image: sxc