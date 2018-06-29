Trust targets vessel emissions

The Carbon Trust's Offshore Wind Accelerator has launched a project to examine ways of reducing emissions from offshore wind vessels.

The initiative has released an invitation to tender for companies interested exploring technologies with the potential to cut emissions and fuel consumption.

Part of the project will look current and future technologies applicable to offshore wind vessels and determine the potential to meet its objectives. Technologies include electric, hybrid-electric, LNG hybrid-electric, or hydrogen fuel cell hybrid-electric propelled vessels.

In parallel to the technology assessment, a competition is being run to support and accelerate the introduction of technology shown to have potential to meet the project's objectives.

The closing date for tender submissions is 16 August.

