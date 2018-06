First power has been delivered from the 90MW Nangang wind farm in Tianjin, China, according to Siemens Gamesa.

The project features 18 of the manufacturer's G132-5MW turbines.

The machines have blade lengths of 64.5 metres and rotor diameters of 132 metres.

Nangang is owned by Chinese renewable energy company Sinohydro.

