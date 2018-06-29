Chinese add shine in Oregon

Chinese company GCL New Energy has completed construction of the first phase of its 50MW GCL Oregon solar project.

The facility is located in Adams and Elbe Solar Centers and is already selling power to local utilities, GCL said.

GCL Oregon, located in Jefferson County, consists of four single sub-projects. Two additional sub-projects will reach commercial operation in July and November, the company said.

GCL New Energy executive president Frank Zhu said: "This is another significant milestone for GCL New Energy in the US.

"We will continue to aggressively expand our presence in the US as we strive to bring green, renewable power to more and more people."

Image: GCL