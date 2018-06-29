Articles Filter

Chinese add shine in Oregon

Construction complete on phase one of GCL 50MW solar project

Chinese add shine in Oregon image 29/06/2018

Chinese company GCL New Energy has completed construction of the first phase of its 50MW GCL Oregon solar project.

The facility is located in Adams and Elbe Solar Centers and is already selling power to local utilities, GCL said.

GCL Oregon, located in Jefferson County, consists of four single sub-projects. Two additional sub-projects will reach commercial operation in July and November, the company said.

GCL New Energy executive president Frank Zhu said: "This is another significant milestone for GCL New Energy in the US.

"We will continue to aggressively expand our presence in the US as we strive to bring green, renewable power to more and more people."

Image: GCL

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.