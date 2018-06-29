DK plans 2.4GW offshore offensive

The Danish government has agreed a green initiative today that includes plans for three new offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of up to 2.4GW by 2030.

The first 800MW project is expected to be developed between 2024 and 2027, the government said.

18 Feb 2016 It added that the overall plan will mean renewable energy fully covers the country's electricity consumption by 2030.

Other parts of the plans include Dkr4.2bn (€560m) to help renewable technology, such as wind and solar, deliver clean power at lowest cost, and Dkr4bn to expand biogas production.

Energy efficiency, tax changes for electricity and money to boost green transport were also part of the package of measures.

Finance minister Kristian Jensen said: “We have landed a broad and ambitious energy agreement that ensures pace and ambition in the realisation of the green change.”

