Vattenfall submits Thanet 2

Swedish developer Vattenfall has applied to UK planning authorities for permission to build its up to 300MW Thanet 2 extension project off the south-east coast of England.

The developer is looking to add up to 34 turbines next to the original project, which went live in 2010 and features Vestas V90 3MW hardware.

The project will feature turbines in the 10MW to 12MW class, with tip heights of up to 250 metres.

Power will be brought to shore at Pegwell Bay by up to four 25km export cables and the project will link up to the National Grid at Richborough Port.

The extension comes as part of a Crown Estate extension programme that closed earlier this year.

The seabed landlord is considering eight other extension applications totalling 3GW and will sign off on option agreements later this year.

