Saudis salute Morocco wind

Saudi outfit ACWA Power has inaugurated the 120MW Khalladi wind farm in Morocco.

The project was co-financed by a €120m loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur and the Climate Investment Funds’ Clean Technology Fund.

Related Stories Eon cuts 306MW Illinois ribbon

28 Jun 2018

Stronelairg delivers first power

28 Mar 2018 First power was delivered in December last year and the project is now fully operational, EBRD said.

Khalladi consists of 40 Vestas V90-3MW turbines on 80-metre towers with 45-metre blades.

It will generate 380 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year that will be sold to large industries, the bank said.

EBRD head of power and energy utilities Harry Boyd-Carpenter said: “We are extremely pleased to have taken part in the financing of the Khalladi wind farm.

“This is a landmark project in particular because it does not rely on government support but instead is selling power in a competitive environment, demonstrating that clean, renewable power has really come of age.”

ACWA Power president and chief executive Paddy Padmanathan said: “We are also proud that EBRD selected this project for their first participation in the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom.”

Image: EBRD