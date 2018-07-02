Green light for Borssele 1&2 O&M

Orsted has been given the go ahead to build its operations and maintenance base at North Sea Port in Vlissingen-Buitenhaven for the 752MW Borssele 1&2 offshore wind complex in the Dutch North Sea.

The Danish energy giant has received the final permits for the 2100-square metre O&M facility in the Netherlands, opening the way for construction to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

The base will have between 50 and 100 employees and have berthing space for up to four crew transfer vessels, Orsted said.

Borssele 1&2 senior programme director Claus Bojle Moller said: “Signing the agreement with North Sea Port and getting the permits for our base are two important milestones for Borssele 1&2.”

Orsted Netherlands country manager Jasper Vis said: “The Vlissingen harbour has an excellent infrastructure and a strong track record in offshore wind.”

