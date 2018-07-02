Minesto preps Welsh tidal

Swedish marine developer Minesto has kicked off a commissioning programme for its tidal kite to be installed in the Holyhead Deep off Anglesey in north Wales.

The company has started initial sea trials of its 500kW-rated DG500 device in Holyhead harbour and the Holyhead Deep site.

“We are now performing some initial commissioning steps both in Holyhead harbour and at the Holyhead Deep site, and then we will proceed with further kite operations in Holyhead Deep,” he added.

The DG500 commissioning program consists of two main phases: functionality tests and electricity generation tests.

The first phase of the commission program itself comprises a series of tests over different stages, including verification of launch and recovery procedures, testing of each function of the control system, and operating the DG500 unit in full figure-of-eight trajectories.

Image: Deep Green tidal kite (Minesto)