Aberdeen Bay delivers first power

Vattenfall has delivered power for the first time from the 93.2MW Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The project, which is also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), delivered electricity to the UK National Grid on 1 July from the first two of 11 MHI Vestas V164 turbines to go live, the Swedish energy company said.

Vattenfall head of business area wind Gunnar Groebler said: “Generating power from the EOWDC for the first time, secured by Europe’s technological leadership in offshore wind, gets us to a future free from fossil fuel faster. I look forward to full power later in the summer.”

Image: Vattenfall